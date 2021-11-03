News

Premiere: Near Tears Share New Video For “Get With the Program” Debut EP Get With the Program Out Now

Photography by Kristina Stanton Reisbeck



Last month, LA-based singer/songwriter Justine Dorsey shared her debut EP as Near Tears, Get With the Program. The EP is her first set of boisterous, hooked-filled rock throwbacks, all produced by Rilo Kiley’s Blake Sennett. Described as a “suburban California girl’s ode to CBGB,” the EP pulls from ‘70s underground touchstones like Blondie and Talking Heads, combined with a heaping dose of thoroughly modern anxieties. Today Dorsey is back with a video for the EP’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Get With the Program” sees Dorsey wrestling with her place in the industry and the world at large, in what she describes as one of the most depressing songs she’s ever written. She takes stock of the mass commercialization of art and impending societal upheaval, ultimately confessing “I don’t wanna grow old in this world anymore.” Still, the only choice she sees is to “get with the program” and keep on forging ahead.

However, as much as the lyrical material is laden with anxieties and self-doubt, the track itself is a defiant burst of energy. Shimmering guitar lines, bright melodies, and fiery, yelping vocals from Dorsey all keep the track from leaning too far into its darker side. She singlehandedly turns the track from a downcast reflection into a wit-filled commentary and a confident statement of purpose.

As Dorsey describes, “‘Get With the Program’ is a song inspired by a couple conversations I had with my friend Will and my mom, who are from different generations than me - Will is a child of the 90s, my mom is a child of the 60s and 70s. We’ve talked a lot about what their priorities and concerns were as young people, where they dovetail and diverge from mine. In the video I wanted to pay homage to everything they grew up with - the Beatles’ 1969 rooftop concert for my mom, Kurt Cobain and MTV for Will. And of course ads and ads and ads, the white noise that spans all three of our eras and has one goal: to sell you shit.”

Check out the video below. Near Tears’ debut EP, Get With the Program is out now.

