News

All





Premiere: Neighbor Lady Share New Single “Taking U 4 A Ride” For The Birds Out July 1st via Park the Van

Photography by Sam Johnson



Early next month, Georgia-based indie band Neighbor Lady are set to share their sophomore record, For The Birds. Originally conceived as a solo project for singer/songwriter Emily Braden, Neighbor Lady quickly expanded in scope and ambition, with Braden joined by guitarist Jack Blauvelt, drummer Andrew McFarland, and bassist Payton Collier. The band first began honing in on their country-inflected vision of indie rock with their 2018 debut album, Maybe Later. However, their latest effort brings them to new heights, offering fresh sonic inspirations, lavish arrangements, and a potent creative spirit.

The band have already teased the record with their singles, “Felt,” “Haunting,” and“Feel It All The Time,” and today they’re back with another new single, “Taking U 4 A Ride,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the band’s more sprawling and cinematic efforts, “Taking U 4 A Ride” is a refreshing diversion back into infectious pop rock. The band are not only comfortable when crafting ambitious and textural works of beauty, but also when the playing the role of full-on honky tonk rock and rollers. The track begins as a rollicking guitar pop number, with twinkling keys, a sharp hook, and an added country twang courtesy of Braden’s vocals. However, in the latter half the track transforms into something else entirety, descending into a down-and-dirty guitar solo as the rhythm section charges full speed ahead into a ripping climactic finish.

As the band describe, “the song is an expression of being caught up in something and it being dragged out unnecessarily; of being caught up in a ride moving too fast to analyze until you’re finally out of the car.”

Check out the song and video below. For The Birds is out July 1st via Park the Van.

<p>