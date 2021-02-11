News

All





Premiere: Nick Waterhouse Debuts Two New Singles, “Very Blue” and “Medicine” Promenade Blue Due Out April 9th Via Innovative Leisure

Photography by Jared Chambers



LA-based singer/songwriter Nick Waterhouse sounds like a man out of time, almost as if he was transported straight from the ‘50s and ‘60s era he takes such deep influence from. Melding together strains of soul, jazz, R&B, and garage rock, Waterhouse, over the course of several albums, has hit on a tight vintage style, putting a modern twist on sounds of the past. On his fourth album, Promenade Blue, Waterhouse once again looks into the past, but this time rooted in his own life and memories, from career highs and lows to loves lost and found. Waterhouse has returned with two new singles from the project, “Very Blue” and “Medicine,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Medicine” Waterhouse brigs on guest vocalists The Sensational Barnes Brothers for a booming bass refrain and weighty background vocals. The smokey soul track perfectly encapsulates the retro stylings of Waterhouse, bolstered by the dense production from Paul Butler (Michael Kiwanuka, Devendra Banhart) who lovingly recreates the feel of mid-century soul records. On the other hand, “Very Blue” shows off Waterhouse’s versatility as the smoky feel of “Medicine” clears for a lovelorn nostalgic look at love gone by. Waterhouse calls back to the era of heartfelt crystalline guitar pop, backed by wall of sound string arrangements, chiming clean guitar tones, and starry-eyed vocals. More than simple imitation, Waterhouse manages something timeless with his newest work, reframing well-worn sounds and styles through the rose-colored lens of nostalgia. Even today, it sounds fresh and vital.

Waterhouse shares, "Both of these songs (and my forthcoming LP) are rooted in agape-style love centered around people that make differences in your life. I would say they represent two sides of the coin of Promenade Blue. Lyrically and tonally, it's the kind of love - and kinship - your experiences with others, and concurrently the memories tied to them create. They are about how other people can affect you and your entire inner life that runs in parallel to romantic love (a la Valentine's day). I am also an Aquarius so a February release just made sense. When I write songs like these they're little Valentines to those that have given me these very personal things I treasure so much.”

He continues, “I have a deep and abiding love of the musicians who brought these to life, including guest vocalists The Sensational Barnes Brothers and my own hodgepodge crew that we started referring to as ‘the M-3’. This crew consists of my dear producer Paul, JB Flatt (string arranger on Very Blue'), and a mysterious bass singer Robbie.... just the kind of late night studio fun a project can get into. Players: Doc Polizzi, Jessica Wilkes, Rob Douglas, Jason Smay, Mando Dorame, Paul Butler, and JB Flatt." Check out the songs and video for “Very Blue” below and watch for Promenade Blue, due out April 9th via innovative Leisure.