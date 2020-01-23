News

Premiere: Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) “Sadness” from ‘Knives and Skin’ OST Full soundtrack available digitally from Lakeshore Records on January 24





This Friday, Lakeshore Records will digitally release Knives and Skin—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which features a score by Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist and co-founder Nick Zinner. The soundtrack accompanies the new film by director Jennifer Reeder, which was released by IFC Films on December 6th of last year.

Beyond his work with his seminal NYC band and collaborations with numerous other indie rock groups such as TV on the Radio, The Horrors, and Bright Eyes, Zinner has already played a handful of roles behind the scenes on movies. He was part of the group – led by longtime bandmate Karen O – that recorded the soundtrack for Spike Jonze’s 2009 film Where the Wild Things Are, and contributed portions of the guitar work for Mad Max: Fury Road’s flame-throwing axeman, Doof Warrior.

Zinner provided the score for Jennifer Reeder’s stylish, suburban noir, Knives and Skin. You can listen to the lush, strings-driven and melancholy “Sadness” below:

"I thank the director, Jennifer Reeder, for trusting me to score her visionary feature,” says Zinner. “The aim for me is always to create a soundtrack that helps to support and define the world and characters of the film without overpowering them. It was thrilling to work with such a wide scope of personalities and experiences but still try to maintain a (mostly dark) emotional continuity through it all.”

Knives and Skin chronicles the fallout from the disappearance of a teenage girl in a Midwestern town. Small-town paranoia builds to a surreal, nightmarish pitch in the film, which is part coming-of-age story and part mystery. You can watch the trailer for Knives and Skin below.

Knives and Skin—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will release as a digital album from Lakeshore Records on January 24.

