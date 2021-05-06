 Premiere: Nightshifts Shares Dewy, Vibrant New Track “Tunnel Vision” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 6th, 2021  
Premiere: Nightshifts Shares Dewy, Vibrant New Track “Tunnel Vision”

“Tunnel Vision” Out Now

May 06, 2021 By Hayden Godfrey
Toronto-based songwriter Andrew Oliver, who records under the name Nightshifts, is releasing a new track, “Tunnel Vision”, and premiering it with Under the Radar.

Inspired by Bon Iver, Tame Impala, and Neon India, the song is an airy, groovy romp mastered by John Greenham (Billie Eilish, LP, Trevor Daniel) and recorded exclusively during Oliver’s late-night recording sessions. Oliver also cites Phoenix and The Strokes as his musical inspirations.

“I very often get caught up thinking about past situations and looking towards future ones,” Oliver shares. “I write a lot about this imbalance. And ironically, the times I feel most in the moment is when I’m working on music.”

Previously, Oliver gained traction online for his cover of Bon Iver’s “Michicant”, which garnered praise from Justin Vernon himself and was officially released through JagJaguwar, Vernon’s label.

