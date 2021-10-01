News

Premiere: Nina June Shares Video for “Jeremiah Blue” Meet Me on The Edge Of Our Ruin Coming November 26th via Nettwerk

Photography by Marc Haers



This fall, Amsterdam singer/songwriter Nina June is sharing her sophomore record, Meet Me on The Edge Of Our Ruin. Crafting layered symphonic soundscapes, June debuted back in 2018 with Bon Voyage and followed in 2019 with her Nettwerk debut, Shadows & Riddles. Her sophomore full-length comes quick on the heels of her 2020 EP, Side A: Our Garden. That EP composes the first half of the upcoming record, with the second half once again recorded in London with producer Duncan Mills (Florence + The Machine, The Vaccines, James Murphy).

June explains, “I wanted to go back and do the full story in person with Duncan. We did pre-production remotely, then I went to London for two weeks. At that point, it was already way more difficult to go to the UK. I feel lucky I was able to record there because it wouldn’t have been the same. When I got back home after finishing it, I had so much energy. I missed traveling, meeting someone, and joining forces with talented people to create. Of course, I learned there’s so much you can do from home, but nothing beats the experience of being in one room altogether. Even though I recorded what is essentially two chapters, it feels like one body of work.”

Last month, June shared her latest single from the record, “Jeremiah Blue,” and today she’s back with her accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Jeremiah Blue” is a sweeping regal offering from June, driven by a steady tambourine-led beat and gorgeous swelling strings. The effect is undeniably cinematic, yet the lyrics are far from the romance the soaring strings suggest. Instead, June paints a portrait of betrayal and heartbreak, leaving her questioning her lover “How could I’ve known/What can I say/How can still I love you anyway?”

As June explains of the track, “The song is about someone who finds out her lover is with another woman when she sees her wearing his scarf around her neck. The idea was to wrap the entire studio in this big “Jeremiah Blue” scarf, to express the way how someone can fill your whole world but also the pain it causes when that someone is leaving you for someone else.”

Check out the song and video below. Meet Me on The Edge Of Our Ruin is out on November 26th via Nettwerk.

