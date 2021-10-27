News

Premiere: Nisa Debuts New Single “Cold” New EP Time To Plant Tears Coming December 2

Photography by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg



New York singer/songwriter Nisa一full name Nisa Lumaj一shared her debut EP, Guilt Trip last year. This winter she’s back with her follow-up EP, Time To Plant Tears, once again constructing lush cinematic soundscapes. As Nisa describes, the record centers on “confrontation and focus; weathering internal and external changes; desire, and emotional rebirth.” Today Nisa is back with another taste of the EP with her new single, “Cold,” premiering with Under the Radar.

For “Cold” Nisa drew from ‘80s power pop, incorporating churning guitars, sharp melodies, and a towering guitar solo for a vibrant indie rock sound. Beneath the colorful instrumental though, her lyricism is raw and tactile, full of details like “I’m bleeding from my knuckles / From knocking at your front door / All night long.” With her latest singles, Nisa is proving to be a quickly evolving singer and songwriter, able to balance artful plaintive honesty with the glistening sheen of great indie pop.

Speaking about the writing of the song, Nisa explains: “Fritz [Ortman]—my close friend and frequent collaborator—wrote “Cold” with the Cars’ “Just What I Needed” in mind. We demoed it a few different ways before deciding to fully lean into the ‘80s with the chorus, and brought it to Ronnie [di Simone], producer, who came up with the thunderous, Adrien Beluga-inspired solo.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video was shot by director Ben Klein in Stony Point, New York. Nisa says of the video, “For the “Cold” music video, Ben and I wanted to see what would happen if we combined the “hell hath no fury” trope with our favorite elements of classic Halloween slasher movies.”

Check out the song and video below. Nisa’s new EP, Time To Plant Tears is out on December 2nd.

