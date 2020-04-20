News

Premiere: No Moniker Share New Video for “Tidal Wave” Private Prophet Available Now via GoodEye

Photography by Ashley Travis



Richmond-based Indie rockers No Moniker (FKA Moniker) have shared their video for their track "Tidal Wave," the opener off of last year's Private Prophet, out now via GoodEye, and we are pleased to premiere it. The video features the band on a nautical voyage, frollicking around decaying lighthouses and speedboats, but with a tongue-in-cheek virtual reality spin. The track itself is a buoyant New-Wave (pun intended) indie-pop anthem that lopes and undulates, while the lyrics themselves also provide added resonance to the video's scenes. Check out the video below.

On the making of the track, frontman Jordan Scott had this to say: "Most of the ideas in the video happened by chance—the nautical theme fit the song, we live close to water, and at the time I saw a trailer for The Lighthouse and wanted to channel that. So we headed to the sea, kept it open-ended and just went with what was fun to shoot. The long shot at the beginning gave us the idea to stick a looming horror figure in the background, and we immediately thought of It Follows. And the reality-hopping occurred because we found a $2 VR headset on tour last summer, and it became an essential part of our life on the road. Also I was reading The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch at the time, which is a book about shifting realities. Above all though we just wanted to make a fun video and have a good time doing it, which we did."

