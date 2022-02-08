News

All





Premiere: No Swoon Shares New Single “Beside” Sophomore LP Take Your Time Due Out April 8th

Photography by Lucy Sandler



This spring, Los Angeles dream pop band No Swoon are set to share their sophomore LP, Take Your Time. Recorded in a time of transition during the lockdowns and the group’s move to LA, the record follows their 2019 self-titled debut with another epic dream pop expanse. The core duo of vocalist and guitarist Tasha Abbot and bassist and engineer Zack Nestel-Patt are joined by drummer Jon Smith and Peter Wagner on additional guitar. Meanwhile, Jake Aaron (Snail Mail, Grizzly Bear) and Charlie Van Kirk round out the production, with Chris Coady on mixing (Beach House, Amen Dunes, Hand Habits), crafting a gently unfurling world of dream pop and shoegaze.

The band returned last year with the record’s first single, “Again,” and today they’re back with their second release, “Beside,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Contrary to their name, No Swoon will have you swooning from the first moments of “Beside.” Their usual ephemeral reverie breaks into an alluring uptempo take on their dream pop sound, with keys, synths, and guitars interlocking into a swirling dreamlike haze. With the propulsive percussion and looping guitar melodies, the track gains a vital driving force, yet Tasha Abbott’s shimmering vocals anchor the track in an irresistible state of illusive reality. Like an enticing dream, the song feels simultaneously tangible and unnatural, a haze of unreality you can easily get lost within.

“I have some really weird dreams. They are often these wide-ranging sci-fi stories. This song is part 2 of the same dream that inspired a song on our first record “Don’t wake up, wake up”. That dream had ended with meandering into a cave that turned out to be the home to a cult where everyone looked the same and seemed very “happy.” Though, obviously they were not very happy because it was a cult. I eventually got out.”

Check out the song and video below. Take Your Time is out everywhere April 8th.

<p>