Premiere: Noir Disco Share New Single “Settin’ Sons” New LP NOW! 2073 Coming December 3rd via Terrible Records

Tomorrow Chicago-based outfit Noir Disco are sharing their debut album, NOW! 2073. Brothers Nolan and Carter Dickson and longtime friend Henry Miller meld together inspirations from psychedelia, indie rock, art pop, and electronica, all while they wrestle with the legacy of the digital age, deconstruct hollow political posturing, and launch their own space odyssey. The band have already shared “Television,” “21st Century Hipster Man,” and “Los Angeles” from the record, and today they’re back with “Settin’ Sons,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Settin’ Sons” marries the band’s otherworldly cosmic ambitions with the raw emotional weight of a stripped back folk tune, with Carter delivering an empathetic musical message to his younger self一“Everytime you feel the pain just know that you’re not fading / Away like all that morning fog when the sun comes along to change yeah / You best believe in every kind, you are you and you are fine / Oh child smile.” While the track begins as a starry-eyed acoustic track, it quickly becomes more ambitious, as the band’s electric guitar and programmed drum beats serve as the launching pad for a kaleidoscopic psych rock climax.

The band explains of the track: “The song is Carter’s take on what NOW! 2073 opening track ‘workCHANGEchangeWORK’ means to him. Carter wrote “Settin’ Sons” on his guitar and then began recording it with Henry, after which Nolan, who happened to take mushrooms about an hour before they started recording, stumbled upon the guitar takes and began to add every other instrument without thinking about it, to which Carter & Henry came home, looped the improvs then structured the song. Carter’s vocal recording process on “Settin Sons” was a special moment for the band because it was then we realized that Carter is Rocky, Nolan is Mick and Henry is Pauly, characters from the American classic movie series Rocky.”

Check out the song below. NOW! 2073 is out tomorrow, December 3rd via Terrible Records.

