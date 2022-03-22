News

Premiere: Nora Kelly of Alt Rock Trio DISHPIT Debuts New Band and Single “Hymn for Agnostics” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Gabie Che



For the past few years, grungey post punk trio DISHPIT have been carving their place in the Montreal DIY scene, sharing a string of singles culminating in their Steve Albini-produced debut album, DIPSHIT in 2021. But even as the band were gearing up towards their debut, songwriter Nora Kelly was spinning off in a different direction, exploring her roots in rock, country, and soulful singer/songwriter music.

That newfound direction coalesced as Kelly teamed with DISHPIT drummer Ethan Soil, Michael Feurstack (Bell Orchestre) on pedal steel, Vader Ryderwood (Treasure Eyes) on bass, and Rachel Silverstein on keys, forming the Nora Kelly Band. Today the Nora Kelly Band are sharing their debut single, “Hymn for Agnostics,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Hymn for Agnostics” is a tribute to belief from the eyes of an unbeliever, traced via the snaking instrumentation and smoky tones of country songwriting. Kelly crafts a dense meditation on spirituality, introducing the track with the indelible opening lines, “If there is a God / Then he needed man / To tell him that Eden was good work.” Amidst her existential musings, Kelly and company deliver a heady backdrop of alt country haze, accompanying Kelly’s vocals with wiry guitar lines, swelling organ chords, and gorgeous harmonies.

Kelly explains of the track, “When I was 11, I had my first panic attack about my impending mortality. To calm myself I began praying to God every night, although who’s God, I couldn’t have told you. I wasn’t raised religious. In my adulthood the panic attacks have become less frequent, but my need for spiritual understanding has remained. ‘Hymn for Agnostics’ is for those of us who have no religion to lean on but who’s faith in the spiritual is supported in our connections with each other, the planet and ourselves. I have experienced many moments that led me to feel there is some kind of design. Ghost sightings, the psychic connections between a parent and child or two best friends, DMT and the power to keep fighting when it’s easier to give up have all played a part in my spirituality. Hopefully this song will play a part in yours.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below.

