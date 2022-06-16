Premiere: Nutrients Share New Single “How The Breeze Felt”

News

Later this summer, Toronto-based indie pop group Nutrients are set to share their sophomore full-length album, Different Bridges, out August 5th via Earth Libraries. After debuting in 2019 with their self-titled record, Nutrients found themselves writing and recording their follow-up in the dullest doldrums of the pandemic, offering a breezy breath of life for both the band and their fans.

The band already has teased the record earlier this year with “Window Seat” and “Nauseous,” and today they’re back with another new single, “How The Breeze Felt,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“How The Breeze Felt” is a beach-ready slice of indie pop, remembering sun-lit days as seen through the rearview haze of memory. The track is effortlessly breezy and lush, carried by catchy basslines, soulful guitar work, and glistening piano melodies, all burnishing singer Taylor Teeple’s sweet falsetto vocals and laconic delivery. The track recalls days spent laying in the sun and nights spent dancing to your favorite music, imbuing the track with an aching nostalgia for carefree days. Teeple sings, “In the canopy something’s warbling slow songs / And at the back of the bar they’re singing along / Every now and then I hear that album on / It reminds me of / How the beach felt / How the breeze felt.”

Speaking about the track, Teeple explains: “The clangy piano and the guitar swells give this one a bit of a country feel at points. The chorus vocals feel very ghostly and kind of spooky. That zesty guitar solo really brings side A to its crescendo. At the end you can hear some outtakes from the piano recording session that we thought sounded quite precious, so they were stitched together and added onto the end for a wistful, sentimental little conclusion.”

Laura Lynn-Petrick, the video’s director, explains: “When I heard How the Breeze Felt, I instantly thought of vacations and post-sun siestas. Inspired by the vibrant beach photographs of Martin Parr, I wanted to capture that laid-back, lethargic feel while down in tropical Southern Texas. The video is an amusing retreat from reality.”

Check out the song and video below. Different Bridges is out August 5th via Earth Libraries.

