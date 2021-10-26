News

Premiere: Nylon Smile Shares New Single “Rumor” Waiting for Oblivion Out November 5th via Citrus City Records

Photography by Lauren Davis



After the dissolution of Bay Area punk outfit Never Young, singer/songwriter Nik Soelter made his way back to his native Los Angeles. In the years since he’s played with Boy Scouts, Fashion Club, and Ghost Spirit, all while writing his own solo material. Back in 2018, Soelter made his debut under his solo moniker, Nylon Smile, with his EP Angel of Dust, and he’s back this fall with his debut solo LP, Waiting For Oblivion.

Waiting For Oblivion sees Soelter taking his music down dark and moody new paths, making for some of his densest and most atmospheric creations. Though he played most of the instruments on the record himself, Soelter is also joined by a host of other contributors. These include Chris Adams of Pendant, Pascal Stevenson of Moaning, Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt, and Melina Duerte of Jay Som on production.

Soelter has already shared “Conduit,” “We Don’t Need a Reason,” and “Only You Know” from the record, and today Soelter is sharing his latest single, “Rumor,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Rumor” sees Soelter capturing a feeling of heightened unreality, his vocals drifting over top of gauzy production and dreamy melodies. The instrumentation forms an impenetrable murky haze, driving home the claustrophobia, fear, and insular reflections that have become all too relatable the past two years. As Soelter sings, “There is a reason I don’t go outside / Reason to avoid the light.”

Soelter says of the track, “‘Rumor’ is probably the only song on the album that relates directly to the pandemic and the claustrophobic feeling of entering that time during a really depressing age of disinformation. It kind of follows a character who’s given up to all the hopelessness, and accepted the state of things.”



Check out the song below and watch for Waiting for Oblivion, out November 5th via Citrus City Records.