Premiere: Oceanator Shares New Track “I Would Find You”
Things I Never Said Due Out August 28 via Plastic Miracles
Jul 15, 2020
Photography by Alex Joseph
Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, has shared a new track, "I Would Find You," off of her forthcoming debut LP Things I Never Said, due out August 28 via her own label Plastic Miracles, and we are pleased to premiere it. Check out the track, as well as cover art and pre-order link below.
About the track, Okusami had this to say: “It's a synth-y, vibey rock song. It's about taking care of the people you love in dangerous or hard times. It's a platonic love song to a friend at the end of the world.”
Things I Never Said includes “A Crack in the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Pre-order the album here: https://oceanator.bandcamp.com/
