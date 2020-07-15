 Premiere: Oceanator Shares New Track "I Would Find You" | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 15th, 2020  
Premiere: Oceanator Shares New Track “I Would Find You”

Things I Never Said Due Out August 28 via Plastic Miracles

Jul 15, 2020 By Stephen Axeman Photography by Alex Joseph
Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, has shared a new track, "I Would Find You," off of her forthcoming debut LP Things I Never Said, due out August 28 via her own label Plastic Miracles, and we are pleased to premiere it. Check out the track, as well as cover art  and pre-order link below.

About the track, Okusami had this to say: It's a synth-y, vibey rock song. It's about taking care of the people you love in dangerous or hard times. It's a platonic love song to a friend at the end of the world.” 

Things I Never Said includes “A Crack in the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Pre-order the album here: https://oceanator.bandcamp.com/

Oceanator · 06 I Would Find You

