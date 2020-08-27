News

Premiere: Oceanator – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Things I Never Said Due Out This Friday via Plastic Miracles

Photography by Alex Joseph



Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, is releasing her debut album, Things I Never Said, tomorrow via her own Plastic Miracles label, but we are pleased to premiere a stream of the whole album one day early. Listen below. Today we also posted our rave review of Things I Never Said and you can read that here.

In a statement to Under the Radar Elise commented on finally releasing her debut album, but also putting it out in a middle of a pandemic: “I’m super excited for the album to be coming out, but it definitely feels weird to just be in my apartment talking about it on the internet instead of out touring and playing shows and getting to interact with people. I'm still pumped though and can't wait for people to hear the whole thing!”

Here’s an excerpt from Caleb Campbell’s review of Things I Never Said:

“The apocalypse is often foretold in biblical terms, with falling skies and cracked earth playing common imagery. But for NYC multi-instrumentalist Elise Okusami—better known as Oceanator—the end of the world has been far more mundane, marked by sleepless nights, bottled up anxieties, and weary consumption of the latest news. On Things I Never Said, Oceanator marries the hyperbolic imagery of apocalypse with the anxious undercurrents and looming depression that characterize so much of today’s turbulent early adulthood. It is all soundtracked to a distinctive swirl of grunge-tinged guitar pop that lifts Oceanator’s debut above its contemporaries.”

Things I Never Said includes “A Crack in the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then we premiered the album’s next single, the more synth-poppy “I Would Find You,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a new song from it, “Heartbeat,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Heartbeat.”

The album was originally due to come out on Tiny Engines, but then that label pretty much imploded after it was revealed that it was having difficulty making royalty payments to its artists, so Okusami is putting out the album on her own label instead. Although the British label Big Scary Monsters recently announced that they have signed Oceanator and will be releasing the album in the UK.

