Premiere: OffWorld Share New Track “Brave To Be Alive”

London and Philadelphia based collective OffWorld have shared their debut single "Brave To Be Alive," the title track off of their forthcoming EP, due out in late March, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track fuses blues, gospel, funk, and rock into a dense fuzzed out arrangement that nevertheless sparkles with a sophisticated pop sheen. The group consists of experienced players, Richard Archer of Mercury and Hi-Fi, Broadway actress and musician Krysten Cummings, Wolsey White of Supermodel, Steve 'Smiley' Barnard, and Dale Davis of Amy Winehouse's band. Check out the track, as well as single art below.

On the making of the track, Archer had this to say: "We're all really proud of the music we've made for OffWorld and personally it's been so cool to work with such talented musicians and awesome people. We wrote and recorded these songs in a turbulent period of our history when the belief that we were all moving forward took a hit, after reading too much science fiction we ended up projecting our worries onto a different world."

