Premiere: OK Cool Debuts New Single, “Divers” Surrealist EP Due Out March 26th





Chicago indie pop duo OK Cool is the side project of The Weekend Run Club’s Bridget Stiebris and Haley Bloomquist. The band debuted in 2020 with their EP Anomia and are currently teasing towards their upcoming follow-up EP Surrealist, due out March 26th. The band have returned with their latest single from the project, “Divers,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Divers” has an easygoing, unassuming energy, building around a bass riff, a few skeletal layers of guitar, and a simple drum machine beat, perfectly emulating the feel of ‘90s lo-fi indie rock. Yet, with the refrain the track explodes, now driven by live drumming, hook-filled guitar lines, and energetic performances. It shifts the song into a newfound, instantly catchy lane, while retaining its refreshing DIY core.

Stiebris says of the song, “‘Divers’ is a very honest song about a rough night I had a couple of years ago, and the current struggles I still have with recurring dreams and grief. Some of the lyrics are based on a poem I had been holding onto for a while.”

“The song originated from a bass riff that Haley came up with one day as we were playing around with riff ideas. I imagined a certain beat over it and made a quick one on my laptop just to get the idea down. I brought it home with me and played around with a vocal melody over that until it felt right, and the rest came together pretty quickly. We ended up keeping that original beat on there - something about holding onto that original, bare bones idea often resonates with me. I kind of like showing it to the world as proof that we don’t really know what we’re doing, but we’re doing it anyway.” Check out the song below and watch for Surrealist, out March 26th.