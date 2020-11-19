News

All





Premiere: OK Cowgirl Debuts New Single “Don’t Go” Listen To The Second Single From The Lo-fi Band Below





Brooklyn indie rock outfit OK Cowgirl are releasing their second single, “Don’t Go,” premiering here with Under the Radar. The project is the fuzzy lo-fi creation of multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and frontwoman Leah Lavigne. After almost a decade as a solo artist Lavigne is expanding her musical world with OK Cowgirl, encompassing scuzzy and explosive indie rock while retaining the music’s introspective core.

The band’s newest track is the sunny partner to the project’s angst and reverb-laden debut single, “Get Gone.” Whereas that track was a bitter reaction against superficial beauty standards and societally imposed norms, “Don’t Go” has an upbeat, honeyed tone about it. The song’s dreamy synths bring out a warm and wistful feel, as Lavigne recalls the simple pleasures of time well wasted with loved ones. Although the track displays a brighter side to the band, Lavigne once again shows herself to be a dynamic vocalist, able to deliver a belted pop chorus with as much impact as her sweet and restrained vocals on the verses. The result is a joyous few minutes of bright indie rock, filled with earworm synth lines and rose-colored memories.

Lavigne says of the song, "Every once in a while my existential worries and day to day stresses fall to the wayside. I'll look at the sky as if for the first time, the chirping birds will be music to my ears, and I'll reach out to the people passing by with a smile that welcomes connection. I cherish these moments. I haven't discovered the secret recipe to create them, nor do I have the sixth sense to anticipate them. But I can, and it does me good to remind myself that they will come nevertheless. In this way "Don't Go" is the perfect response to our debut single "Get Gone" which voices an angstier and more jaded side of my personality. "Don't Go" is it’s sunny alter ego, my reminder to myself that the good days do come and what a gift they are." Listen to “Don’t Go” below, a day ahead of its November 20th wide release.