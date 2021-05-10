News

Premiere: Okey Dokey Shares Acoustic Version of “Wine Friends” Leaky Sealing Is Out May 14th Via Park the Van Records

Photography by Casey Pierce



Fans last heard from Nashville indie pop trio Okey Dokey last year with the band’s latest album Once Upon a Time. The band’s collaborative approach brought in a host of fellow musicians and bands onto their latest record, but now the band have returned with somewhat of a palette cleanser, their new EP Leaky Sealing. The tracks on the band’s new EP bring together a variety of b-sides, covers, and new interpretations of songs from the album. But the band continues to deliver some real gems, such as their new acoustic version of “Wine Friends,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though this interpretation of “Wine Friends” is billed as the acoustic version it feels far from stripped back. Rather it falls into a psychedelic dream-like haze, carried gently by gorgeous lullaby melodies and warm lyricism. The track plays up the already welcoming instrumentation of the original, slowing the tempo slightly and filtering it all through a boombox to give the track a disarmingly lo-fi feel. The result is a colorful daydreaming reverie of easygoing energy and sweet melody.

The band says of the track, “For this song we wanted to go for a sort of Sung Tongs sloppy live feel. So I just set up a couple of my favorite mics (my Shure KSM27 and my Realistic electret are just so versatile and have such a vibe) and turned all the instruments on. We basically just walked around finding sounds and tracked the first thing that came to mind and put it to tape. Usually the first take. It was a fun and different approach to recording for us for sure since we usually put so much time and effort into making each part ‘just right.’”

“My favorite tool I used in these recordings that really made up a lot of the sounds is this old Sanyo Boombox I found at an antique mall. It has a stereo widen feature and two condenser mics built-in. So cool. The synths, Rhodes and textures were all put through that and the rest were acoustic instruments. I tried to stay ‘out of the box’ as much as I could on these, getting all the sounds and textures from things just lying around the room or the strange sounds the Sanyo makes. The vocals were recorded while we played through the song, allowing us to stay off a click track. The drums are this kit I built entirely out of snare drums, and then midi sampled. Definitely one of my favorite experiments we’ve done recording-wise, and I think the finished product ended up pretty cool.”

Check out the song below and watch for Leaky Sealing, out May 14th on Park the Van Records.

The band also has announced upcoming tour dates this summer and fall. Check them out below.

Tour Dates:

6/3 Nashville, TN - Yeehaw Brewing

6/12 Charlotte, NC - Lenny Boy Brewing

6/25 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

6/26 Yorkville, IL - Summer Solstice

7/9 Lexington, KY - The Burl

7/16 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

7/17 Charleston, SC - Royal American

10/22 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

10/23 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

10/26 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

10/27 Denver, CO - Lost Lake

10/29 Greely, CO - Moxi Theatre

11/2 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

11/4 Amarillo, TX - Golden Light

11/5 Dallas, TX - Ruins

11/6 Austin, TX - Antones

11/13 Houston, TX - Satellite