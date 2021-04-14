News

Premiere: Oracle Sisters Share Video For “I Don’t Wanna Move” New EP Paris II Out Now Via 22TWENTY





Parisian-trio Oracle Sisters returned last week, sharing their newest EP Paris II Out Now Via 22TWENTY. Building support through last year, the band’s year culminated in their debut EP, Paris I. Envisioned as a tribute and an exploration of the titular city, the pair of EPs dive into the duality of the capital, both its darker side and the sweeping romanticism the city is known for.

As Lewis Lazar, guitarist, and vocalist for the band, describes: “Paris I and Paris II were also inspired by these pictures I found of the Paris World Fair of 1900, for which the Eiffel tower was built amongst a plethora of pavilions and new buildings. It completely changed the landscape of the city, so the idea was to imagine Paris as a place to be reinvented and re-imagined in the context of humanity being at a crossroads existentially today.” Now the band have returned, sharing the video for one of the EP’s highlights, “I Don’t Wanna Move,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I Don’t Wanna Move” captures the swaying romantic side of the city, taking the form of a blissful duet between Lazar and Christopher Willatt. The pair’s delicate harmonies intertwine over dreamy acoustics, a jaunty piano line, and breezy melodies, crafting an idyllic instrumental as the band conjures rakish imagery and amorous desires.

The video equally captures the same woozy beauty, envisioning the band running through the song on an old audition tape. The band says of the video, “In a time when the world of theatre and stage performance is locked down and canceled we wanted to make an ode to performers, actors, stage artists, and mimes the world over.” Check out the video below and stream the Paris II EP out now via 22TWENTY.

