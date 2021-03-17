News

All





Premiere: Pærish Debuts New Single, “You & I” ft. Patrick Miranda of Movements Fixed It All Out April 23rd Via SideOneDummy

Photography by Nabila Mahdjoubi



Paris-based indie rock outfit Pærish all met at film school, eventually falling as deeply in love with music as they did with film. That love for film is all over their music, from their name, taken from Robin Williams’ character in Jumanji, to their 2016 reference-heavy LP, Semi-Finalist.

For their second record, Fixed It All, they certainly have not abandoned the references, with the song titles calling back to everything from Stardew Valley to the Desperate Housewives. However, the band have turned up the distortion, making for a darker and heavier sophomore effort, diving deeper into mordant lyricism and gnarled riffs. The band have returned with the latest single from the record, “You & I,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

For “You & I” Pærish brings on Patrick Miranda of post hardcore band Movements as a featured vocalist, acting as the impassioned counterpoint to frontman Mathias Court’s more spacious vocals. Similarly, the band trades twinkling guitar riffs on the verses for a distorted shoegaze-influenced chorus, making the most of a downtempo quiet-loud alt rock dynamic. The band pulls off heavier style brilliantly, helped by production from Will Yip who has performed similar tricks for Title Fight, Mannequin Pussy, and Turnstile. The exercise in contrast even extends to the lyrics, expressing hope for a new love to come amidst the stormy distortion of the instrumental. It’s a comforting combination, offering a gentle light through the darker passages of life.

Court says of the track, “It’s a song about not being in a rush to fall in love. I’m talking to a person that isn’t in my life yet, saying that I can wait all day before starting anything new. But it still somehow feels like a love song, about someone that’s not here yet.” Check out the song and video early below and watch for Fixed It All, out April 23rd on SideOneDummy.

<p>