Premiere: Palm Friends Debut New Single “Domino” New EP The Delivery Out March 24 via Forged Artifacts





Later this month, Minneapolis-based quartet, Palm Friends is set to share their sophomore EP, The Delivery, out March 24th via Forget Artifacts. The band debuted back in 2019 with their first EP, Nice Weather, and spent quarantine fashioning their follow-up. Pulling together strains of pastoral beauty and exuberant indie rock, the band arrived with an instantly warm and inviting sound, along with a collaborative and compassionate core that makes their music feel truly special.

Last month, the band shared the first single from the record, “Hidden Perks,” and today they are sharing their latest single “Domino,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

The new single and EP-closer, “Domino” offers a glimpse of what makes Palm Friends so alluring, delivering a tempo-shifting ballad bolstered by thoughtful lyricism and easygoing instrumental chemistry. Shawna Stennes takes on lead vocals with an intimate vocal performance that recalls the ethereal tones of Phoebe Bridgers. Yet, the band ground Stennes’ wistful vocals with winding guitar lines and a dexterous rhythm section, courtesy of guitarist Jesse Pedersen, drummer Jon Lindquist, and bassist Will Bunton.

The band shifts between softly-strummed verses and a driving chorus, all while delivering homespun wisdom tributing the beauty of simply being willing to learn. As Shawna explains “This song is about the fantastic power you wield when you’re open to being wrong. Simple as that!” She sings, “The wind would come when I called it / If I was right like you / A sore stomach from satisfaction / If I was right like you / But that’s not where I belong / I love to be wrong / I swear / It gets me everywhere.” The resulting track is playful and inviting, but also beautifully introspective and thoughtful, a balance that the band have quickly mastered.

Check out the song below. The Delivery is out everywhere on March 24th via Forged Artifacts.

