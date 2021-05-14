News

Premiere: Paper Idol Debuts Video For “James Bond” Mania Days Out June 25th

Photography by Brittany O'Brien



Coining his sound as “delusional pop,” LA-based artist Paper Idol has been earning that description with his funk-infused mix at the intersection of indie, pop, and electronica. The project of artist Matan KG, Paper Idol released his debut EP Money For Flowers last year (with Under the Radar also premiering the lead single) and is back this year with a quick follow-up EP, Mania Days. We last heard from Paper Idol with his latest track, “James Bond” and now he’s back, sharing the accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“James Bond” once again pulls equally from Paper Idol’s alternative and dance influences, melding them together for a joyous technicolor meeting of worlds. The track bursts with massive dance synths, electrifying pop-funk basslines, and an offbeat indie feel. Matan proves adept at bridging genre gaps once again, crafting a track that should appeal equally to indie kids, EDM fans, and pop-lovers alike. The new video also takes a colorful new spin on the titular character’s iconic intros, complete with dancing silhouettes, tuxedoed spies, and femme fatales.

Paper Idol also answered a few exclusive questions about the track for Under the Radar. Matan says “‘James Bond’ started as a random instrumental track I created one night. Listening back the next day, I thought, ‘this definitely gives me spy vibes.’ Then the story came to me in a flash: a singer is mistaken for a spy and kidnapped by an undercover agent. I was listening to a lot of 2000s power pop / art pop at the time - bands like Pony Pony Run Run and Bilderbuch - so I channeled that energy into the song. The director of the music video, J. Logan Alexander, shot it in the span of two hours during our photoshoot and did all the editing and effects. He’s a genius.

He continues saying, “From what I can tell, the reception has been great so far. To get the word out, the creative team at my label created an entire website with an interactive “spy watch” and an internet scavenger hunt for the superfans. It was so fun playing on all the classic spy tropes to get people engaged. Since the release, we’ve gotten some radio love from Sirius XMU and KROQ, and a lot of heart comments on the YouTube upload. I sent Daniel Craig a link on Instagram, he hasn’t gotten back to me yet.”

“The full EP, Mania Days, is out June 25 on the label Cloudkid. It plays out a bit like a concept album, where each single from the EP is a chapter of a larger story about heartbreak and delusion. Adam [keyboards] and I are prepping for some live shows in LA. And new music of course!”

Check out “James Bond” below and watch for Mania Days out on June 25th via Cloudkid.

