Premiere: Parker Gispert Announces New Album ‘Golden Years,’ Shares Album’s Title Track Golden Years Is Out September 2nd via Normaltown/New West Records

Photography by Alysse Gafkjen



This fall, Parker Gispert, frontman of the long-running rock band The Whigs, is back with his sophomore solo record, Golden Years, arriving September 2nd via Normaltown/New West Records. Fans last heard from Gispert with his 2018 solo debut, Sunlight Tonight, which was a largely acoustic affair. However, in the midst of pandemic-era isolation, Gispert found himself returning to his first musical loves, rediscovering his roots in rock and roll and writing an album full of fuzzy guitars and big climactic solos.

As Gispert describes, “Golden Years is a rock and roll album that’s scruffy with attitude and mystery. I wanted to come back with a second record that rocked since my first album was a more acoustic affair. The songs came during the height of the pandemic when shows weren’t happening and I found myself writing the album that I wanted to hear a rock band blast out in a club. Electric guitars, guitar solos, and truthful lyrics. Stylistically, I channeled 90’s, 70’s, and 60’s rock through the modern, present-day rock and roll lens.”

Accompanying the announcement, Gispert has also shared a new single, “Golden Years,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Golden Years” itself is a throwback to rock and roll’s own golden years with Gispert’s latent ‘70s rock influences taken to the fore. Gispert’s vocals are wistful and dreamy, but the surrounding instrumental is as shaggy as can be, with plenty of chiming and twangy guitars grafted to a charming sunny melody. Meanwhile, the lyrics are equally nostalgic, capturing both a yearning look into the past and a reminder to treasure the beauties of the present moment. The track hits its climax as Gispert shouts out the song’s optimistic ethos, singing “Golden years for everyone!” as the song builds into an explosive guitar solo as it races to the finish.

Gispert explains of the song’s inspirations, “I was looking through old photos when I got the idea for this song. I’d see photos of myself as a child, in high school, college, up till present day and remember that while these photos were being taken I was probably preoccupied with the stresses of the moment and not present enough to realize that even many of these seemingly mundane moments were some of the best times of my life. Taking it a step further, it seems inevitable that when I look back at the present day or any future day that these current times will also be golden years. It’s a reflective and happy song with positive energy winking at both The Beatles and Allman Brothers.”

Check out the song and video below. Gispert has also announced his initial full band appearances in support of Golden Years, beginning on August 26th in Athens, GA at the 40 Watt Club. Find tour dates and the album’s tracklist below. Golden Years is out September 2nd via Normaltown/New West Records. Pre-order the album here.

Parker Gispert Golden Years Track Listing:

1. Golden Years

2. All The Rage

3. You And I Forever

4. Evil Euphoria

5. Do You Wanna Get Wild?

6. Rock And Roll

7. Stuck Inside Someone Else’s Dream

8. Moving On

9. Come Together Now

Parker Gispert (Full Band) On Tour:

August 26 - Athens, Georgia - 40 Watt Club

August 27 - Charleston, South Carolina - Royal American

September 16 - Atlanta, Georgia - The Earl