Premiere: Parrot Dream Debuts New Single “Red Circle” “Red Circle” Coming September 24th Via Good Eye Records





Brooklyn-based outfit Parrot Dream began in 2013 in Santiago, Chile, with Christina Appel and Gonzalo Guerrero together crafting dream pop sprawling atmospheres on their early EP. Later, the duo relocated to New York City and in 2018 they released their debut full-length record, Light Goes.

The band had planned on taking to the studio last year to record their follow-up, but due to COVID found themselves recording in their home throughout the year, piecing together their upcoming project. Parrot dream already has shared their first single this year, “Automatic System,” and today they’re back with their latest effort, “Red Circle,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Red Circle” is a beautifully lush taste of the duo’s talents, shifting through subtly seductive swells of organic synths and chiming guitar. The track builds from an introductory spacious haze into a gauzy twinkling dream, reminiscent of Beach House’s classic material. As the song reaches its climax though, it’s drawn back to Earth by a fervent guitar solo, anchoring the song’s ethereal melodies in a hint of kaleidoscopic psychedelia.

The band says of the song, “‘Red Circle’ has its origins in an older song that we pulled apart and rebuilt. The central song idea for this track is one we’ve held on to for a while as it’s evolved through versions and phases. The earlier version was lighter and minimalist, and we moved the song to a bit of a more somber place with space for the melody to expand. The lyrics allude to a lush, hazy kind of love that burns bright and heavy. It’s a love that requires negotiation under seductive influences; trying to hold onto clarity while consciously giving in.”

Check out the song early below, out everywhere on September 24th via Good Eye Records.

<a href="https://parrotdream.bandcamp.com/track/red-circle">Red Circle by Parrot Dream</a><p>