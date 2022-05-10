News

All





Premiere: Party of the Sun Share New Single “Throughline’ Out Now via Trailing Twelve





New Hampshire-based outfit Party of the Sun have been crafting their own style of sun-lit psychedelic folk since their 2017 debut EP, Lay Low. In the intervening years, the band have shared two full-length albums, returning most recently with their latest Capsule I EP in March. Following their latest release, the band have been set on writing new material without tying it to a specific project or album, releasing a string of monthly singles. The most recent of these is their new single, “Throughline,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Throughline” is a standout taste of breezy summer folk, filled with keening pedal steel melodies and lilting vocals. Brushed percussion and warm bass add to the track a sense of shining effortless bliss, offering the kind of intoxicating Americana that it is all too easy to get lost within. “Throughline” is the band’s invitation to drift away in a timeless sunny indie folk reverie.

The band have also shared a journal entry reflecting on the track’s inspiration and imagery. Read the band’s entry below:

And now the luscious white surrenders - weakening its hold on the air - that is now breathing these curious droplets I can no longer name. What was I saying about loss? Where were those feet traveling when this false spring was unleashed? The pain is real - in and out of torpor - so many trials and still no way to hold grief. Looking to place doubt in groundwater so it might be drawn upward through Maple’s trunk, become sap and releaf. The songs give direction and bring peace. Throughline is complete as spring’s face teases February’s slumber.

“Throughline” is out everywhere now via Trailing Twelve.

<p>