Premiere: Paul Cherry Debuts New Single “It Happens All The Time” Back On The Music Is Out March 11th via Sunset Music Productions





Chicago singer/songwriter Paul Cherry debuted in 2018 with Flavour, a pining reflection for unrequited love. That record cemented Cherry’s combination of influences, pulling together laid-back grooves, alluring jazz chords, and playful indie pop aesthetics. This year, Cherry is back with his long-awaited follow-up Back On The Music.

After the lovelorn confessions of his previous record, Cherry’s latest album takes a look at a different kind of unrequited love: the life of the artist, constantly chasing inspiration and creative fulfillment. Cherry has already shared the first single from the record “No News No Blues,” and today Cherry has also shared a new single, “It Happens All The Time,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“It Happens All The Time” is a more upbeat take on Cherry’s off-kilter sound, with bright bursts of melody, staccato vocal phrasing, and an earworm instrumental hook. Cherry detours through dreamy chorus passages and bouncing verses, melodic lines darting back and forth in a dizzying display of off-the-wall musicianship. Cherry may reference inspirations like XTC and MGMT, but ultimately his idiosyncratic marriage of sophistipop, jazz, and indie pop is a sound all his own.

He says of the track, “I wrote this song with 6 time Grammy Award Winner Cole MGN (Beck, G-Eazy, Christine and the Queens, Real Estate) and was recorded during the 2020 lockdown in Chicago IL. This song is about gossip and how it works its way through your friend group quickly, and how everyone knows who’s talking smack. An upbeat and ecstatic song inspired by groups like XTC, China Crisis & MGMT.”

Check out the song below. Back On The Music is out March 11th via Sunset Music Productions.

