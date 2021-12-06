Premiere: Paul McDonald Shares Video for New Song “Darkside”
Dec 06, 2021
Photography by Mike Dunn
Singer/songwriter Paul McDonald returned earlier this year, newly signed to Vacancy Records and with his first new music in three years. After making his name in the indie folk scene as a member of Hightide Blues and The Grand Magnolias, he broke off in 2018 with his solo debut, Modern Hearts. This year he shared the deluxe version of his debut, along with a handful of previously unreleased tracks, “Just A Matter of Time” and “Bright Lights.”
Along with the new tracks, he’s also shared an accompanying live video for a new track, “Darkside.”
Recorded a few months back in October, the accompanying live video sees McDonald leaning into his stripped-back troubadour side. It’s a simple and unassuming track, but McDonald himself elevates it, wresting beauty from only his spangled acoustic guitar and his own raspy howl. The lyrics find McDonald looking out from within, searching for peace as he confesses “I’m tired of being broke, I’m tired of being tired/I’m over it.” Yet within his pain he keeps looking ahead, searching for hope, ultimately resolving to “say so long to the darkside.”
