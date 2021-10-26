 Premiere: Pedro Bromfman “The Lucky One” from Far Cry 6 OST | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021  
Premiere: Pedro Bromfman “The Lucky One” from Far Cry 6 OST

Ubisoft Music will release Far Cry 6: Complete Music (Original Game Soundtrack) on Oct. 27

Oct 26, 2021 By Austin Trunick
With Far Cry 6 available across PC and consoles, we’re thrilled to premiere a track by Pedro Bromfman from the soundtrack album, Far Cry 6: Complete Music (Original Game Soundtrack).

Ubisoft Music will release the album tomorrow, October 27th. You can listen to our exclusive debut of the Far Cry 6 soundtrack’s ominous track seventeen, “The Lucky One,” below:

“This piece scores a key moment in our story,” explains Far Cry 6 composer Pedro Bromfman. “It’s the only time we hear the three main themes from Far Cry 6 combined in one piece of music. We start with Anton’s theme, the iconic cello melody played in the low register of the instrument. As we navigate through the cinematic we hear the revolution theme, “Libertad”, and conclude with Clara’s theme, my personal favorite, played on acoustic guitar. Clara’s theme is full of yearning and sadness but it manages to look to the future with courage and above all, hope.”

Bromfman is best-known for his award-winning work composing 2015’s RoboCop, as well as scoring Netflix’s Narcos. He’s no stranger to video games, either, having worked as a composer on Max Payne 3 and 2019’s Need for Speed: Heat.

Far Cry 6 is the latest entry in Ubisoft’s shooter franchise, known for its massive maps, base infiltrations missions that allow for your choice of stealth or full-on assault tactics, customizable weapons, and dark humor. This latest installment stars Giancarlo Esposito—who, if you’ve watched Breaking Bad, you know can really sink his teeth into a charismatic villain character. He plays the dictator of the tropical nation of Yara, and you’ll be fighting alongside a guerilla movement to take the despot down.

You can check out the trailer for Far Cry 6 below.

