News

All





Premiere: Penny & Sparrow Share New Track “Cheyenne” New Album Olly Olly Is Out January 21st via Thirty Tigers

Photography by Jake Dapper



Later this week, duo Penny & Sparrow are set to share their 7th studio album, Olly Olly. Following their acclaimed 2019 record Finch, Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke found themselves retreating into the isolation and introspection of quarantine. For the first time, the pair produced an album themselves without outside collaborators and began to bolster their intimate chamber folk stylings with musical touches from the worlds of R&B, bedroom pop, and hip hop. The result, Jahnke describes as “…a sort of musical Rumspringa. It was an opportunity to truly become ourselves, to evolve outside of the roles we’d been put in—or put ourselves in—because of the way we’d grown up.”

The band teased the release with a string of singles last year and returned last week with their latest single, “Voodoo.” Today they’ve shared one final track from the record, “Cheyenne,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Cheyenne” departs from the band’s folk-tinged roots, leaning heavier than ever into dreamy bedroom pop and R&B. Swelling electronic production and sunny washed-out keys introduce the track, lulling the listener into the dreamlike reverie. While the instrumentation eventually settles into a more grounded, guitar-driven ballad, the soaring harmonies keep the R&B influences running throughout. The result feels like a dreamy sun-lit reprieve, contrasting rich melodies with visceral lyrics. Most of all, “Cheyenne,” captures the band in evolution, exploring exciting new territory and carving out new possibilities.

As the band explains, “‘Cheyenne’ is the first murder ballad in Penny & Sparrow history. As far as we know, it’s the only one of it’s kind to start (and end) inside of a hammock. Also, in the second verse we lyrically bow & curtsy to George Strait, Randy Travis & Chevy trucks from the 80’s. We had a claymation music video made to accompany the song & it has full frontal male nudity. Also in the video, you can see one member of the band kill the other member of the band with his bare hands. But don’t you fret, because this murder ballad has a kinky twist. I won’t spoil it, but it’s good.

Check out the song and video below. Olly Olly is out this Friday, January 21st via Thirty Tigers.

<p>