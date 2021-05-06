News

Premiere: Perfectparachutepicture Share New Single "Idea" White Walls EP Out July 2nd





British alt rock duo Perfectparachutepicture make brash, riff-heavy alt rock in the vein of Death From Above 1979 or Royal Blood. With Kyle Ernest on drums and vocals, and Edward James on bass, the duo strip alt rock back to its very essentials and turn the volume to 11. The band debuted in 2019 with their album No Modern Desire before following with a handful of singles in 2020 and a new forthcoming EP, White Walls due out July 2nd. They already have shared the record’s first single, “The Stream,” and have since returned with their follow-up, “Idea,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band barrels right out of the gate with “Idea,” another dark, churning garage rock rager. The driving distorted bass riffs and muscular drumming make for a simple but ever-effective combination, bringing the band in line with modern alt rock duos like the aforementioned Death From Above 1979 and Royal Blood. Yet there are also hints of early 2000s rock staples like Queens of the Stone Age, most especially in Ernest’s soaring vocals which could easily be mistaken for Josh Homme’s.

The band says of the track, “It’s easy to be so focused on the one thing that’s your ultimate goal in life, that all the other important things pass you by. ‘Idea’ is about the plan you have to get to where you want to be, but not planning for everything else, running the risk of leaving yourself in a worse off place than where you were before you made that main, almost impossible task.”

“The lyric ‘Are we in love with this thing, or just the idea?’ is us questioning what we actually want out of everything that we plan for, and asking, is it actually worth doing it in the first place?” Check out the song below and watch for the White Walls EP, due out July 2nd.

