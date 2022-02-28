News

Premiere: Pete Mancini Shares New Single “Madison Avenue Blues” New Album Killing The Old Ways Coming April 8th via Paradiddle Records

Photography by Kelsey Sucena



New York-based singer/songwriter Pete Mancini is back later this spring with his upcoming third album Killing the Old Ways. After getting his start as the frontman for rock band Butchers Blind, Mancini returned to the world of Americana with his 2017 solo album, Foothill Freeway, before following with his 2019 sophomore record, Flying First Class.

Killing The Old Ways finds Mancini charting his way through heartfelt character portraits, exploring expansive new soundscapes and poignant storytelling. Mancini’s latest work also sees him pairing with Matt Patton of Drive By Truckers and Bronson Tew on production, along with contributions from Jay Gonzalez, also of Drive By Truckers. Earlier this year, Mancini shared “Old Television,” the first single from the record. Today he’s following with his latest release, “Madison Avenue Blues,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Madison Avenue Blues,” Mancini returns to his years working for a marketing agency on Madison Avenue, reflecting on the ruthless efficiency of the modern world. He observes the relentless and unchanging march of business, even in the wake of tragedy一“I was just a kid when the towers fell / Yeah, life goes on, it’s just as well / Every year they read the names / Then it’s back to work, there’s money to be made.” Meanwhile, Mancini pairs his exploration of the cold business world with a warm pastoral arrangement, driven by the steady strum of his guitar and sweet chiming melodies. He works in a world of contrasts, enlacing soulful beauty within melancholic reflections.

Mancini explains of the track, “I was leaving a Bottle Rockets show some years back and I hailed the same cab as the founder of a marketing agency. We stayed in touch and a few weeks later I landed a job on Madison Avenue. Looking back, it seemed like something out of a TV show. The job was cool but the business life was a whole new world that I didn’t quite fit in with. One time I saw Noel Gallagher shopping for watches, which was interesting. This song is inspired by my time stranded on Madison and ultimately feeling lost in the unforgiving landscape that is the modern world.”

Check out the song early below. Killing The Old Ways is out everywhere April 8th via Paradiddle Records.

