Premiere: Peter Donovan Shares Video for “Goodbye for Now” Debut LP This Better Be Good Out Now via Red Parlor Records

Photography by Nikki Barron



For the past few years, Peter Donovan has made his name as a storyteller and songwriter in the world of indie Americana, playing with Seattle’s All The Real Girls and his side project The Rose Petals. Earlier this year, he broke off with his debut solo record, This Better Be Good, forging together influences from Americana, indie rock, pop songwriters, and ‘70s singer/songwriters. Today, he’s followed the record with a new video for one of its highlights, “Goodbye for Now,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Goodbye for Now” finds Donovan offering his heartbroken goodbyes to a relationship, recalling the longing plaintive side of early Wilco married with the open-hearted vocal delivery of Conor Oberst. Yet, the result is less aching and melancholic than Donovan’s influences. Instead, he delivers a warm golden ray of wistful indie Americana, bolstered by hints of honky tonk piano, winding guitar, a pounding bridge, and sweet lyricism. Donovan spins a classic pop heartbreak tale, knowing the relationship was doomed to fail, but desperately trying to hold on to hope that his goodbye might not last forever.

As Donovan explains, “I was listening to a lot of Taylor Swift when I wrote ‘Goodbye For Now,’ and I was inspired by her keen ability to tell the story of the rise and fall of a romantic relationship in the span of a four-minute pop song. This tune was my attempt to do the same. At first, the narrator is holding out hope that the pair might get back together but ultimately realizes the partnership is over for good. When the band and I were recording the song with producer Bradley Laina, we took a lot of cues from Bright Eyes and early Wilco. Also, the bridge grove calls to mind ‘Bennie and the Jets’ by Elton John.

Hamilton Boyce, the video’s director, was inspired by the double dolly shot, made famous by Spike Lee’. This filming technique involves putting the camera and the performer on the same dolly and moving the two together. In our case, this involved Hamilton and I sitting in the back of a pick-up truck while producer Danny Hahn drove us up and down the hills of Elysian Park in LA at magic hour. The double dolly creates the effect of a still character floating as the background glides past. We also shot the footage at a faster speed, so when we slowed down the final video, it helped contribute to the dreamy quality.

Check out the song and video below. This Better Be Good is out now via Red Parlor Records.

