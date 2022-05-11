News

All





Premiere: Peter Raffoul Shares New Single “Maybe I Do” New EP Coming in June of This Year





Over the past year, Nashville singer/songwriter Peter Raffoul has been steadily sharing new singles from his forthcoming debut EP, introducing his combination of raw indie charm, spiraling stream of consciousness songwriting, and gloriously bright melodies. He has already shared four tracks from the record, returning most recently with his new single, “I Just Wanna Be Ok,” and today he has shared another new track, “Maybe I Do,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Maybe I Do” sees Raffoul returning with a gentle indie pop waltz, tracing the joyous early moments of a relationship through the bittersweet filter of memory. The track begins small, initially carried by steady percussion, a minimalist keys melody, and a warm vocal performance from Raffoul. However, by its end the track ascends from an intimate ballad to an infectious radiant high, complete with sonorous vocal harmonies and a warm trumpet solo to draw the track to its close.

Not only is “Maybe I Do” one of the EP’s highlights, it also proved to be an inspiration point for the rest of the record. “I was trying to paint a picture of the start of a relationship where the other person seems so perfect, you’re almost waiting for something to go wrong,” says Raffoul. “It felt melancholy and hopeful at the same time, and once I found that contrast I knew I wanted to keep writing more songs in that vein.”

As Raffoul describes, “To me this song is happy but sad, funny but serious, and hopeless but hopeful. If you’re in a place where things feel bittersweet, maybe this song is for you.”

Check out the song below. Raffoul’s debut EP is coming in June of this year.

<p>