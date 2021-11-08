Premiere: Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers Share Video For “Some Things Change”

News

Later this week, folk and alt country outfit Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers are sharing their latest album, Neither One of Us Is Wrong. Originally due out in 2020, Hunt’s latest record was delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its themes of alienation and reconciliation may even prove more prescient now.

Along with the album release, Hunt is also sharing a set of self-described “dreamscape reality” music videos for each of the album’s tracks. As she explains, “I felt compelled to make videos for every song on this album because the visual element is such an important part of artistic expression. I had never really dabbled in visual expression the way I had in musical expression, so it felt like a whole new world was opening up when I started experimenting in visual ways to convey the messages of the songs.”

Today she’s back again with the video for one of the album’s highlights, “Some Things Change,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Some Things Change” is a winding, elliptical folk gem. Chiming guitar tones and resonant swells of strings encircle Hunt’s lilting vocals, crafting a delicate folk lullaby. The song repeats like a mantra, with each repetition introducing new instrumentation. Eventually, the track ascends into a soaring climax and a warm intimate finish as Hunt closes the song with the same wisdom with which it begins一“Some things change / Everything else remains the same.” The accompanying video drives home the underlying themes held within the simple lyrics, meditating on the constant passage of time and the resolute, unchanging power found in the natural world.

She explains of the track, “‘Some Things Change’ is a mantra that is as true today as at any other time. It comes from the philosophy I learned while participating at a 10 day Vipassana silent meditation retreat. It’s a philosophy passed down from the lineage of The Buddha, although it is not affiliated with Buddhism or any other world religion.

Through sitting for hours, in stillness, the body becomes a passageway for past pains or “Samskara’s” to percolate and pass through the nervous system, which results in the feeling of pain. For the length of time that it takes for the Samskara to lift up and through the nervous system, you feel pain in a particular place in your body, but then一in an instant一if you can sit through it long enough…something changes. The pain passes and is no longer felt in that place in the body and as if by magic, it lifts up into the aether and is gone! Typically, from my experience, a new pain in a different part of the body has typically arisen by the time that the first one passed, moving through that same process.

The lesson in that practice is that everything changes all the time. It’s our job to not attach to the pain so that it has the opportunity to pass.

It can be a really tough lesson to learn.

So - when writing this song - I was dealing with my personal attachment to my band and the life we were living in New York. It was wonderful and magical… but it was time to move on… and so I was sorting through that pain.

But then the pandemic hit and we all went through 2 years of change and transition…

So, when making the video I wanted to bring it to the place where that universal truth of moving through change through releasing our past wounds could be addressed in a subliminal way…

We’ll see if it resonates that way.”

