Premiere: Pillea Debuts New Single “The Weight” Swell Is Due Out May 7th Via Suneater Records





Montreal-based artist, producer, and musician Micah Brown has debuted his latest project, Pillea. As frontman of pop punk outfit MAANS, touring member of Aaron Powell’s Fog Lake, and producer for several fellow Montreal artists, Brown already shares his talents in a wide variety of projects but Pillea represents new territory for him. With his upcoming debut, Swell, Brown lands on a twinkling combination of indie, college rock, and emo, delivering some of his most thoughtful and emotionally resonant work yet. Today, Brown has also shared his second single from the record, “The Weight,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Weight,” the opening track of Swell, breaks from the upbeat pace and sweet melodies the introduced lead single “Great Success.” Rather, Brown’s latest single displays the more meditative side to the band, marching through a downtempo mix of twinkling emo guitars and soaring vocals.

As the track steadily builds to its tremendous climax, Brown methodically examines the pain he carries and mistakes he’s made, constantly marching forward towards the distant hope of being better. “The weight is nothing new,” he confesses. “Just trying to see it through/Back to a me that you’re used to.”

Brown says of the track, “‘The Weight’ was the first song I wrote for the record. It’s about trying not to give into self-destructive behavior so that I can be there for myself and the people in my life. There is reference to depression, but more literally I have an arthritic hip, and the weight of my body along with neglecting care routines can exasperate inflammation and affect my mood. The song seems somber but it’s honestly more of a pep talk to myself, to remember that there is potential for relief from whatever I’m experiencing physically and emotionally at that time.”

Check out the song below and watch for Swell, due out May 7th on Suneater Records.

<a href="https://pillea.bandcamp.com/album/swell">Swell by Pillea</a><p>