Premiere: PJ Western Shares New Single and Video for “Here I Go” Debut Album Here I Go Out September 16th via New West Records

Photography by Aaron Farley



Next month, LA-based singer/songwriter PJ Western is set to share his upcoming debut album, Here I Go, arriving September 16th via New West Records. As he describes, he crafts a version of trippy pop rock, one colored equally by squalls of psychedelic noise and hazy nostalgia for ‘60s radio pop. Though he’s begun making waves with his forthcoming debut, he’s also managed to secure cosigns from a stellar lineup of musicians, including Bedouine who provides backing vocals on the record.

In addition, Western just wrapped up his first ever residency at the Silverlake Lounge in LA, which featured appearances from special guests including Fred Armisen, Reggie Watts, Jena Friedman, and more. He will also be making his NYC debut at Baby’s All Right on September 15th.

Ahead of the record’s release, Western shared the album’s lead single, “Blah, Blah, Blah,” followed by its second single, “Human Machines.” Today he’s back with another taste of the record with his new single, “Here I Go,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Here I Go” is a perfect encapsulation of PJ Western’s balance between breezy West Coast pop melody and jagged psychedelia. The track begins in a sweet, sun-lit pop mood, with jangly guitar lines, soulful swells of melody, and a subtle melancholic weight to Western’s vocals. In contrast, the track takes off at full speed with the chorus, propelled via howling vocals and driving percussion. The results feel like the pure euphoria of a sunny day and an open road.

As Western describes, “Everyone comes up against a door that is locked, a path that is blocked. Maybe there’s something on the other side of the door, pushing back against it as you try to free yourself. Perhaps life itself has conspired against us, to keep us under lock and key. The world can be a bit of a bully, after all.

And then suddenly there’s nothing leaning its weight back into you, and the door swings open. You step outside.

It’s a sunny day, the air is brimming with possibility…perhaps this is heaven?

Or maybe you’re in Los Angeles? What will you do with this day? Can you remember to forget? Should we meet somewhere and have a drink or a smoke?

I’m around if you need me.”

Check out the song and new video below. Pre-order Here I Go here, available September 16th via New West Records.

