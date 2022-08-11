News

Premiere: Plaster Cast Share New Song “Videotheque” Control EP Coming August 12th





Indie outfit / art collective Plaster Cast first began in 2011 as a collaboration between producer Alex Esk first formed the project and vocalist Cameron Wilson. Since then, they’ve brought on an expanded line-up with vocalist Michaela Lusteg and producer/engineer Brah1m, beginning a series of long-distance recordings that culminated with their 2016 debut EP, Permanence. After years away, the band returned in 2020 with a pair of singles, “Become No One” and “Always Holding,” and this year they’re sharing their sophomore EP, Control.

The full EP is out tomorrow, August 12th, but ahead of the release the band have shared “Videotheque,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Videotheque” finds the band exploring in more of a dance direction, tinging their chilly synth passages and airy vocals with pulsing rhythms. After a brief acoustic intro, the track shifts into a driving indie pop dance cut, layering the band’s intimate vocal stylings within subtly catchy hooks. The resulting track feels perfect for indie dancefloors and for more intimate affairs. Meanwhile, the accompanying lyrics explore a relationship that deteriorates the more the pair try to hold on一“The more I sing / The less the words mean / The more you cry / The less the sighs mean / The more we scream / The less the fight means / The more one talks / The less it all means.”

As the band explains, “’Videotheque’ is a story of guarded love and dancing through pain, or companionship in the midst of unknowing. Idealizing a situation, or living with one foot in the situation itself and one in the version you’ve dreamed for yourself, might bring you closer to the emotional whirl of each moment, but can sometimes leave you less connected to the reality.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. The Control EP is out everywhere tomorrow, August 12th.

