Premiere: POSTDATA Debuts New Track, "Nobody Knows" Twin Flames Out March 5 Via Paper Bag Records

Photography by Michael Gorman



Halifax-based indie rock project POSTDATA, has shared its newest track, “Nobody Knows,” premiering with Under the Radar. Some may be familiar with Paul Murphy, the mind behind POSTDATA, for his time fronting Wintersleep, but Murphy also has shown a penchant for acoustic, folk-oriented songwriting through his work as POSTDATA. Murphy has returned following 2018’s Let’s Be Wilderness LP with a handful of singles off his latest project, Twin Flames. In a press release, Murphy describes the record as his most intimate and timeless yet, calling it “inward-looking and focused on creating and surrounding itself in hope and warmth.”

Many of us could undoubtedly use a little more of that hope and warmth. Thankfully, it’s on full display with “Nobody Knows,” Murphy's latest single. The track coalesces around energetic acoustic instrumentation, a shuffling, bouncing rhythm, and lively shouted backing vocals, giving the track an alluring communal delight. Coupled with some wide-eyed and open-hearted lyrics, tinged with hints of romance and self-deprecation, the track offers a lovely respite full of folk-tinged joy.

Murphy says of the song, “I wrote Nobody Knows on a sunny afternoon - one of those songs that just comes easy, all the lyrics and melodies done in a few hours. I think lyrically I was making light of the fact that I often don’t feel comfortable and content in situations...looking at the negative side of things, when there are so many positive ways to look at life. I think in this era of social media where people feel the pressure to present their lives in the most perfect light, it felt like a really appropriate sentiment, a little bit of a bite back. You can present yourself in a certain way, but it doesn’t mean that’s the reality of the situation, or who you are or what you’re feeling.” Listen to the song below and watch for Twin Flames, out March 5 via Paper Bag Records.