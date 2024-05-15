News

Premiere: Primer Shares New Single “Waste Away” Round and Round EP Out June 4th via Born Losers Records

Indie pop outfit Primer is returning later this year with her new EP, Round and Round, another dose of glittering and insistent synth pop following in the stylistic vein of her 2019 debut, Novelty, and her 2022 sophomore record, Incubator. Those records introduced singer/songwriter Alyssa Midcalf as an artist with a penchant for scale and drama, showing off triumphant songwriting with towering melodies and soaring synth tones.

Midcalf says of the forthcoming record, “I recorded and produced the EP in my apartment using a collection of software and hardware instruments (mostly software). I wanted to reference different eras of music and use instruments I’ve never used before like flute and sitar. The songs explore themes of betrayal, misunderstanding oneself, defeatism, and class anxiety.”

Midcalf has already shared the EP’s lead single, “Round and Round,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Waste Away,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Waste Away” takes Primer’s shimmering synth pop to propulsive new highs, jacking up the tempo and coloring her glassy vocals with rapid-fire breakbeats. Though the track clocks in at just under two and a half minutes, it finds the space to twist and turn endlessly in that short time, beginning with Midcalf’s vocals floating above icy melodies before taking a dizzying left turn into driving dance beats and clattering synth tones.

Where previous tracks from Primer were clearly indebted to new wave and ‘80s synth pop, “Waste Away” lands closer to the futurist world of electronica. Similarly, the lyrics find Midcalf unpacking feelings of loneliness and alienation: “I listen to the beeping of the traffic sounds / I practice all the movements of the people around / But there was something wrong in the way that it looked / It was nothing like I thought it would be.”

Midcalf says of the track, “I wanted to make a song that felt like the tiniest short film. I fragmented the song into distinct parts, kind of paralleling the narrative of a movie - exposition, build, resolution, finale. Thematically, the song is about isolation and trying to find a sense of belonging.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. The Round and Round EP is out on June 4th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the EP here. Primer will also be hosting an EP release show at El Cid in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 3rd.

