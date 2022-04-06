Premiere: Pure Hex Shares New Single “Wear Me Down”

News

San Francisco outfit Pure Hex makes dark and dreamy shoegaze, laden with effects and gothic style. The band debuted in 2019 with their self-titled EP, and have spent the intervening pandemic years crafting their upcoming debut full-length record, Pure Dark. As they say, the record was intended to imitate the course of a dark day, exploring themes of solitude, loss, and lessons learned.

The full record is out June 3rd, but today the band are sharing an early listen to their new single “Wear Me Down,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In contrast to the previous single “Pedastal,” “Wear Me Down” is a more bright and saccharine take on the band’s sound, with plenty of jangly guitars, sweet harmonies, and syrupy melodies. Though the melodies offer an inexorable pull into the track’s warm embrace, once within its nostalgic haze a tension emerges, one where the good memories live alongside the bad ones. As the band explains, “Wear Me Down is one of the happier songs on the album, but the lyrics are reminiscent of being caught in a negative feedback loop. It’s more stripped down than the other songs, but the feelings behind it aren’t any less complicated.”

They continue, saying “‘Wear Me Down’ is about nostalgia—good memories tied in with bad ones, and the soup they make in your head. It’s about how far you pull those things along behind you. On and on we go, forward and backwards and forwards again.”

Check out the song below. Pure Dark is due out on June 3rd.