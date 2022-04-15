News

Premiere: Quiet Takes Shares Video for “Guess Who Showed Up Again” New EP Weekly, Weakly Is Out Now

Photography by Ali Happer



As Midwestern songwriter Sarah Magill puts it, she makes “music for feelers” under the moniker Quiet Takes, pairing her woozy, dream-like presentation with an ear for indelible melodies and avant folk instrumentation. She debuted in 2020 with her first EP, Ahem. and followed with another EP last year, San Fidel.

Today she’s shared her third EP, Weekly, Weakly, with her full-length debut due out later this year. Accompanying the release, Magill also has shared a video for one of the EP’s highlights, “Guess Who Showed Up Again,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Guess Who Showed Up Again” is proof that Quiet Takes needs little more than finger-picked guitar and sweet harmonies to create something sublime. The track floats on a dreamy bed of instrumentation, bolstered by hushed vocals and the gentle glimmer of synth chords. Meanwhile, Magill’s lyrics create a surreal, dream-like atmosphere for the track. Within the cascade of guitars and hypnotic melody, Magill’s lyrics capture the inscrutiable logic and strange tactile feel of a vivid dream, lacing her meditations with an almost untraceable sense of melancholy.

The accompanying video captures this same otherworldly element with its dark colors and fluid choreography. Magill explains of the video, “I wanted a dream-sequence that would capture the woozy, swoony (swoozy?) feeling of the song. Choreographer Haley Kostas is one of my best friends and favorite collaborators, and she created an incredible piece with dancers Naomi Tanioka and Gavin Abercrombie. The tight confines of the car echo both the sometimes too-small spaces we give our dreams and the way the world felt while the song was being recorded during pandemic lock-downs. I had wanted to work with the very talented Lore Media team for a while, and I was so excited with how the shoot and the video came together.”

Check out the song and video below. Weekly, Weakly is out everywhere now.

