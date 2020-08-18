News

All





Premiere: Radio Wolf & Parallels - “Let Me In” from Proximity soundtrack Lakeshore Records will release Proximity—Original Music From the Motion Picture digitally on August 21





Canadian synthwave artists Radio Wolf and Parallels have teamed up to record a series of songs for Eric Demeusy's Proximity, a sci-fi film released earlier this year by Shout! Studios.

We're excited to share the propulsive, Eighties-invoking "Let Me In" from the duo's soundtrack album to the film:

Lakeshore Records will release Proximity—Original Music From the Motion Picture digitally on August 21. (Presave the album by following the link in the title.) The film's score, by Jermaine Stegall, has already been released by Lakeshore.

"[Director] Eric Demeusy shared major scenes with us as it was being edited," explains Oliver Blair, also known as Radio Wolf. "We were inspired to customize each song to stand strong on its own, yet collectively deliver the emotional spectrum of the film. We fused celestial sounding electronica with the intimacy of the human voice and organic live guitar, having faith that our music would cohere to the film’s dual sense of otherworldliness and humanity."

"This song came together really quickly which worked out well because we were in a bit of a time crunch," adds Holly Dodson, the artist behind Parallels. "This was the second last song we wrote for the soundtrack, Oliver sent over his idea for the bed track and I loved it immediately - so edgy, lots of attitude. I wanted to get into the headspace of the androids who have one ruthless mission - to find their target, at any cost. So this idea of obsession and the psychological fear induced by being followed, really drove the lyric."

The movie follows a young man who is abducted by extraterrestrials, but is forced find proof of their existence when no one believes his story. You can watch the trailer for the film below.

(www.lakeshorerecords.com)