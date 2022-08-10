News

Premiere: Raffaella Shares New Track “GROWN UP” New EP, LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act 1) Is Out August 12th via Mom+Pop

Photography by Emily Entz



Over the past few years, NYC singer/songwriter Raffaella has become a growing force in indie pop, blending classic songwriting sensibilities with a talent for enchanting lyricism and sharp wit. Some alt pop fans may also recognize her from Peach Fuzz, her recent collaborative project with Samia, Ryann, Sara L’abriola. She released Ballerina, her debut EP, in 2019, and in recent months she has been teasing her upcoming sophomore EP, LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act 1). The full EP is out this Friday, August 12th via Mom+Pop, but ahead of the release Raffaela has shared one last single from the EP, “GROWN UP,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“GROWN UP” is a hyperactive and instantly charming indie pop cut, with Raffaella offering a tongue-in-cheek meditation on growing up, laying out the newfound liberties and growing pains of adulthood. Fittingly, the track itself is a technicolor joy, featuring pounding basslines, sugary synth melodies, and a playful vocal performance, all married by booming production. It’s brash and overwhelming, yet also proves equally fun and catchy, a balancing act Raffaella pulls off with ease.

As she describes, “GROWN UP was an honest attempt at illustrating whatever newfound sense of adulthood I’ve come to know. I moved out of my parents’ apartment when I inadvertently became midwestern (two weeks and a backpack quickly turned into 2 years and a house); a lot has changed in that time, and while change/growing up can feel incredibly overwhelming, I’ve found that there’s always room for some levity. This song, as well as the video, pokes at both the loneliness and the liberties that come with age and independence. It was such a joy working with Nathan and his whole crew—they pulled this whole dang thing together in like, a week. We shot it all in a day. He was able to visualize the song so perfectly.”

Check out the song and video below. LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act 1) is out August 12th via Mom+Pop.

<p>