Premiere: Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez Debuts New Video For “Better For You” IF THEY’RE MINE Coming in May





Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez is an intoxicating figure. By blending latin-inspired R&B and jazz into a rhythmic and intriguing package, her voice carries power and softness alongside lush timbre. In advance of her upcoming album IF THEY’RE MINE (set for release in May), Sokolov-Gonzalez is premiering a new video for her track “Better For You” with Under the Radar.

The track, which was released earlier this month, is a hypnotic bossa nova-style song that sees the New York-based singer address the emotional and physical contortion often forced on today’s women in order to make them appear more desirable. The video is directed and produced by Sokolov-Gonzalez and Sofia Geld and features photography work by Alice Plati and Olivia Booker.

“It also depicts the flip side of this, where we become or can become hooked on being the desired one; the way we come to need it, the way our identity becomes tied to this positioning,” Sokolov-Gonzalez shared. “This is the ambiguity, the grey.”

Check out the video below and stay tuned for IF THEY’RE MINE.

