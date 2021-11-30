News

Premiere: Rainbow Girls Share New Single "Fake As A Dream" New EP Rolling Dumpster Fire Coming December 6th





Bay Area alt folk trio Rainbow Girls have been one of the rare outfits that managed to not only make it through the pandemic but thrive in the midst of it, continuing the momentum they had built pre-pandemic with a series of weekly virtual performances. The band have been steadily sharing live performances, new covers, and a Bandcamp exclusive “virtual live album.”

Next month they’re back with a new EP, Rolling Dumpster Fire, their first set of originals since 2017’s American Dream. They have been sharing new singles from the record each Monday and today they’ve shared their latest release, “Fake As A Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Fake As A Dream,” the fourth of five forthcoming tracks from Rolling Dumpster Fire, is an expansive reverie. The band’s contemplative folk instrumentation, stirring string section, and trademark harmonies all enlace together into an ethereal dreamscape, one filled with gentle beauty and mysterious allure. Lyrically, the track reflects on unreality and pretension, with Rainbow Girls peering into new illusive reflections that prove to be “fake as a dream.”

As Erin Chapin says of the track, “This song came to me in the middle of the night. I dreamt I was a large aquatic creature, something like a whale, floating in the middle of a vast, yet still, ocean. I could see rays of light streaming down from high above me and I felt compelled to move towards it. When I awoke, I was so startled to find myself elsewhere that I failed to recognize my own room and my own body. It took several minutes for me to both realize and believe that I was in the most familiar place I know. ‘Fake As A Dream’ is a rumination on that liminal zone between reality and the other: our dreams, our fantasies, our internet second life of TV shows and advertisements and Instagram filters.”

Check out the song below. Rolling Dumpster Fire is out everywhere on December 6th.

