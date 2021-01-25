Premiere: Rare Americans Debut New Video For “Knives, Guns & Bed”

News

Vancouver punks Rare Americans have always been fiercely independent first and foremost. After the band’s acoustic punk-leaning 2018 debut, the band solidified a new permanent lineup and began making waves with their 2019 single, “Brittle Bones Nicky.” Despite a newfound rush of label attention and a brief relationship with APG/Atlantic Records, Rare Americans’ full creative control remained an absolute necessity. As a result, when the band returned to the studio for Rare Americans 2, they did so as a fully independent project. With their new record, the band looked to expand their sound and find new possibilities in a rich mix of genres. After their anti-holiday single, “The Moneyz,” they’ve since returned with “Guns, Knives & Bed” and a new video for the single, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Knives, Guns & Bed,” is another rollicking track from Rare Americans, this time depicting a twisted love affair alternating between conflict and passion. Vancouver artist Clare Twiddy offers a smoky counterpoint to frontman James Priestner’s fiery vocals, playing up the tension of the verses before the driving stomp of the chorus kicks in. The band goes for the throat, filling the track with irrestible hooks, lyrical wit, and animated deliveries. It offering a compelling taste of what's in store for Rare Americans 2. Rare Americans' visual element has also been a part of the band's distinct identity, and “Knives, Guns & Bed” is no exception. For the accompanying video, the band once again teamed with Toronto animation studio Solis Animation, playing into the song’s love-hate element by turning the track into an allegory for international rivalries.

Priestner says of the song, “‘Knives, Guns & Bed’ is a song about an ambivalent, love-hate relationship. As the lyric goes, the couple questions each other’s commitment, they go for the throat, but at the end of the day neither of them are willing to throw in the towel and give up on each other.” He also notes, “The song has a bit of a ‘Clash’ vibe to it. There’s a nice mixture of both acoustic and electric guitars, sultry vocal delivery from featured Vancouver artist Clare Twiddy, paired with my screams in the chorus.”

"We decided to add a twist with the video and feature the love affair that the USA and China seem to have with one another. We personified the countries with a female Eagle (USA) and a giant murdering Panda Bear (China). They both don’t give a damn about their people, instead they are blinded by their obsession in taking one another down. Watch the video to see what happens in the end!" Check out the video below and watch for Rare Americans 2 out March 5th.