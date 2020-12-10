News

All





Premiere: Real Numbers Debuts New Single, “Darling” New EP Brighter Then Coming January 22 Via Slumberland





Minneapolis indie pop band Real Numbers have returned with their latest single, “Darling,” premiering with Under the Radar. Since releasing their last record, 2016’s Wordless Wonder, Real Numbers have added Sophie Durbin on keyboards and are deliving deeper than ever into the catchy tones of 80s jangle pop. “Brighter Then,” the title track to the band’s newest EP, released in November after a years-long formative period, and Real Numbers are now following it with their newest track “Darling.”

“Darling” is a delightfully bright piece of jangle pop, reinventing the band from the Wordless Wonder days with a lean towards the sounds and tones of the late 80s. The driving percussion contrasts well with the daydream-like haze conjured by the sunny guitar tones. It’s undeniably pop, with an irresistible melody and sing-along background vocals, but frontman Eli Hansen’s coy delivery and playful vocals never feel rote. After all, the band is still wonderfully DIY at heart. In fact, that mix of sharp layers of guitar, romantic lyrics, and blissful melodies is instantly addictive. If "Darling" is any indication, the move even further into jangly indie pop is sure to be a rewarding one.

Eli Hansen says of the track, "A few years ago I was struggling to find new ways to put songs together and trying to make things less straightforward while maintaining our pop sensibilities. “Darling” incorporated some new chord shapes I'd never used before as well as more adventurous drums. The vocal melodies were also written to be a bit more unusual sounding but all that being said “Darling” is PURE POP. It actually turned out so well that many subsequent songs leaned heavily on this one, so it's really become a template for the next phase of Real Numbers." Check out the song below and watch for Brighter Then, out January 22 on Slumberland Records.