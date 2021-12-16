News

Premiere: Reno Cruz Shares New Single “Heart Is A Window” Debut LP, Falling In Love Is Not That Hard, Is Due Out January 21st

Photography by Sam Fuehring



Guitarist and musician Reno Cruz is best known for his time backing Chicago musicians like Sen Morimoto, Wyatt Waddell, Waltzer, and, most recently, Lala Lala. Next year though, he’s set to break into the singer/songwriter world with his debut album, Falling In Love Is Not That Hard. Penned over the pandemic, Cruz’s debut sees him bridging worn and welcoming acoustic guitar work with lush orchestral arrangements and his own homespun songwriting. Cruz has teased the record this year with “Call Whenever You Can” and the record’s title track, and today he’s back with “Heart Is A Window,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On its surface, “Heart Is A Window” is a slight and weary acoustic number, with Cruz’s voice barely rising above a whisper and the instrumental never breaking its gentle, contemplative pace. Yet if you dig just beneath the surface you’ll find a surprising amount of detail and rustic beauty, tiny moments like a swelling melody, an echoing ambient break, or the panning mandolins that bring the track to a close.

It’s an undeniably solitary song, but these small moments bring warmth to the track’s sparse soundscape. The results feel empathetic and comforting, even as Cruz’s lyrics unpack the tension between being within and without, an observer in your own life. As he confesses, “Half of my heart is a window / You can see through / But I won’t let you all the way in / All the way in.”

Cruz says of the song, “I wrote ‘Heart Is A Window’ sitting cross-legged on my mattress, guitar on my lap, weeping into my phone. It’s a song about people-pleasing and self-concealing, the feeling of seeing, yet not being seen. At the time, I felt like an actor in my own life, never speaking the whole truth, playing a role with those around me like we were in a movie. To borrow a term from the psychoanalytic tradition, I was in a state of intense ambivalence; namely, the presence of multiple conflicting attitudes toward the same subject. If there’s anything I intend to convey in my songwriting, it’s that constant tension – if my heart is a window, it’s only half-open.”

Check out the song below. Falling In Love Is Not That Hard is due out on January 21st.