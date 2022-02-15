News

Premiere: Resa Saffa Park Shares New Single “Skeletons’ Waltz” New EP, Spaces Due Out February 18th via Unity Records and Propeller Recordings





Oslo-based musician and actress Resa Saffa Park may be best recognized for her role in the Norwegian Netflix series Ragnarok, but she also makes stark and stirring singer/songwriter fare, in the vein of touchstones like Billie Holiday or Lana Del Rey. Despite the acclaim she’s seen for her onscreen roles, she says her music is where she feels most free. As she describes, “The TV shows have been fun to be a part of, but I don’t think that’s what I’m most proud of,” she explains, “because that’s not my work - they’re just characters I play. That’s what’s special about [music] - having people around the world understanding what I’m trying to say.

Since releasing her first single in 2018, Park shared her debut EP, Dumb and Numb, in 2020. She followed last year, with a handful of singles, all teasing towards her upcoming sophomomre EP, Spaces. As Park describes, “The EP is a collection of thoughts and feelings I’ve had related to distance, space, gaps, and loss. How we as individuals associate and link to one another and how we navigate in different rooms, boxes: spaces.”

Spaces is due out later this week, but today she’s shared one last single from the record, “Skeletons’ Waltz,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Skeletons’ Waltz” once again leans into Park’s talent for intimate balladry and soulful melody. Initially, Park’s vocals are the spotlit centerpiece, burnished by gentle keys, subtle percussion, and spacious production. However, as the song winds onward it subtly shifts from a smokey piano bar ballad to a sensual jazz waltz, complete with rich sax lines and dexterous guitar licks. All the while, Park’s vocals weave through the jazzy haze, lacing the track with a soothing allure and magnetic grace.

Check the song out below. Spaces is out everywhere on February 18th via Unity Records and Propeller Recordings.